You May Be Paying an Extra $1.50 for Trash Pick-Up; Fixing Huntington and Mayflower; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Chi said he heard that a Café de Olla will likely move into the vacant storefront just north of Grey & Cash in Old Town. Looks like a hip Mexican style place: http://www.cafedeollarestaurant.com.
~ Athens is requesting a 4.77% increase for solid waste services effective July 1. This means an extra $1.50 a month (from $31.53 to $33.03) for a typical residential customer enrolled in the 90-gallon trash/recycling barrel program. Chi writes that this "takes into account both CPI and California State minimum wage cost increases," and are allowed in the city's contract with Athens.
~ The Summer 2019 Monrovia Today catalog of events is now out. It's on line here: https://is.gd/tb4GUL
~ the city has stopped street sweeping and parking enforcement in the road-construction areas in north Monrovia beginning this Monday, June 17 until construction is over. This is the area north of and including Hillcrest Boulevard, Grand Avenue, and Greystone Avenue.
However, do obey construction parking signs.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment