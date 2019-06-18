News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

You May Be Paying an Extra $1.50 for Trash Pick-Up; Fixing Huntington and Mayflower; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:

~ The city and county have changes planned for the messy, clogged intersection at Huntington and Mayflower. Work on a new striping layout, signage, traffic signal timing, preventing left turns into the shopping center on the southeast corner, and allowing an additional northbound lane will take place on Sunday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

~  Chi said he heard that a Café de Olla will likely move into the vacant storefront just north of Grey & Cash in Old Town. Looks like a hip Mexican style place: http://www.cafedeollarestaurant.com.

~ Athens is requesting a 4.77% increase for solid waste services effective July 1. This means an extra $1.50 a month (from $31.53 to $33.03) for a typical residential customer enrolled in the 90-gallon trash/recycling barrel program. Chi writes that this "takes into account both CPI and California State minimum wage cost increases," and are allowed in the city's contract with Athens.

~ The Summer 2019 Monrovia Today catalog of events is now out. It's on line here: https://is.gd/tb4GUL

~ the city has stopped street sweeping and parking enforcement in the road-construction areas in north Monrovia beginning this Monday, June 17 until construction is over. This is the area north of and including Hillcrest Boulevard, Grand Avenue, and Greystone Avenue.
However, do obey construction parking signs.

~ Each year in early June Monrovia Fire & Rescue spends the day transforming the pediatric clinic at City of Home into a place where young children can have fun, laugh, and take their minds off of their illness, allowing them to focus on being kids for the day.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)