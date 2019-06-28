News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Council to Consider 6-Unit Townhouse on Duarte Road, Etc.
At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/Wm93HK) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider approving development of a 6-unit, two-and-three-story townhouse at 425 W. Duarte Road (on the north side, between Mayflower and Magnolia). Staff, the Development Review Committee, and the Planning Commission are recommending approval. https://is.gd/0FL3dn
~ Recognize Congresswoman Grace Napolitano's 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients
John Watson, Hal Leavens, and Hank Jacobs; Assemblymember Chris Holden's 2019 Non-Profit of the Year Award Recipient, Foothill Unity Center; and outgoing Community Services Commissioners Brian Ulm and Tom Dittmar, and Library Board member Alrita Morgan.
~ Consider approving a $60,000 agreement with Paul Maurer Shows to provide carnival rides for the 2020 Monrovia Days Community Festival. The staff report says that in the past the company, "has proven to be the right partner through their commitment in providing Monrovia with carnival rides and exceptional customer service." https://is.gd/px1PNj
Posted by Brad at 6/28/2019
