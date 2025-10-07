Well-mannered Astro loves a dip in a kiddie pool

Astro is a handsome, 4-year-old black Siberian Husky at Pasadena Humane with a gentle soul and a playful side. While he can be a little shy at first, he warms up with calm energy, tasty treats, and a bit of patience - eventually leaning in for pets and affection.
Out on walks, Astro is well-mannered and curious. He rarely pulls and loves to take his time sniffing and observing the world around him. He's done great on field trips to local parks, car rides, and even short home visits where he enjoyed the pool, naps, and some indoor chill time. Though he's strong, he’s not reactive to dogs or people but definitely prefers calm environments where he can relax.
While he’s not super into toys, he loves a good splash in the kiddie pool and the occasional burst of zoomies once he’s comfortable.
Astro is available for a 10-day adoption trial, giving you a chance to get to know this sweet boy in your home. Come meet him today at Pasadena Humane!
Astro and all other available animals will have their adoption fees waived on Free Adoption Day, October 18th from 10am to 2pm.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
- Brad Haugaard
