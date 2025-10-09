Monrovia Police: Fatal hit-and-run investigation continues; DUI asleep in middle of road; Missing Sacramento man found safe; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 423 service events, resulting in 89 investigations.
Grand Theft
October 2 at 2:55 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 2 at 3:05 p.m., multiple callers in the 900 block of California reported a disturbed subject yelling that he was going to harm someone. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was a danger to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 12:49 a.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of W. Huntington saw a male subject in a parking lot of a business who showed signs of intoxication. Officers made contact with the subject and determined he was under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Located
October 3 at 10:19 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported that a male subject was at the location and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared disoriented. An investigation revealed the subject had been reported missing in Sacramento. MFD responded and transported the subject to a medical facility for treatment. His family was contacted and notified.
Grand Theft Auto
October 3 at 12:48 p.m., a grand theft auto was reported in the 800 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and determined the victim’s vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 3 at 8:36 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported his vehicle keys were stolen from his locker and when he went outside he discovered his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and California regarding a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway with the driver unresponsive. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who was discovered to be under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 8:34 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Mountain was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located with two occupants inside. A high risk traffic stop was conducted and both subjects were removed from the vehicle without incident. A computer search revealed the passenger had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was found to be in possession of a stun gun. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 11:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Ivy regarding a vehicle seen driving the wrong way. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with two occupants inside. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were contacted. The driver and passenger displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The occupant was displayed signs of intoxication and was unable to care for himself. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 5 at 2:42 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Central and California. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties complained of pain. One party refused treatment and the other was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 5 at 5:30 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a female subject in the middle of the roadway. Officers and MFD responded. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. She later succumbed to her injuries. This is an active investigation.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 9:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a male subject refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject standing behind the glass door of a closed business. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering
October 6 at 8:55 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Evergreen reported property was taken from her unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 11:24 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a female subject who was asked to leave refused. Officers arrived and made contact with her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 2:29 p.m., several thefts at different stores were reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and located a male subject matching the description of the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody after an investigation.
Commercial Burglary
October 6 at 5:20 p.m., a victim in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle reported that her locker was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
October 6 at 7:08 p.m., an officer in the area of Duarte and 10th saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 7 at 1:39 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a vacant business office was broken into and material was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 3:03 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject yelling and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
October 7 at 3:15 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington phoned to report a subject had entered the store, concealed items, and left without paying for them. The employee said this is the same subject that has stolen items from the same department store in different cities. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 8 at 11:21 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported their parked vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 8 at 11:53 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 8 at 12:11 p.m., a caller in the 1900 block of S. Peck reported her parked vehicle was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
October 8 at 1:57 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his identity was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 8 at 2:17 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Violet. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and received treatment.
Shoplifting
October 8 at 6:25 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located a male and female subject nearby. They were arrested and taken into custody.
