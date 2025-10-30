Monrovia Police: Vehicle fire possibly arson; Baby in danger during argument; Woman jumps on car roof; Cops' CPR saves man in vehicle; Free phone offer a scam; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 524 service events, resulting in 100 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence
October 23 at 12:47 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Montana saw a vehicle driving unsafely. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 2:31 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Central yelled into the phone and hung up. Officers were dispatched for a welfare check. Officers arrived and made contact with a female and male subject. An investigation revealed the female subject struck the male in the face with an object, injuring him. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 10:38 a.m., several callers in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male and female subject were arguing with a baby in their care. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed he was a danger to the baby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
October 23 at 10:42 a.m., a female walked into the MPD lobby to report the father of her child missing, because he had not communicated with her in several days. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
October 23 at 11:35 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Maple reported a battery. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that her granddaughter slapped her and broke property prior to leaving. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 2:08 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject in a park drinking alcohol. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson
October 23 at 7:02 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the 1100 block of Sesmas. The fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 10:26 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and made contact with the residents. A female subject was found to be the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 23 at 10:43 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 1:23 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a male and female arguing. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. A computer search revealed the male subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
October 24 at 10:47 a.m., a caller in the area of Foothill and Madison reported a traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 5:39 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass / Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 8:14 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a trespasser. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. As officers were attempting to take him into custody he spat at an officer. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 25 at 3:52 a.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a parked vehicle was reported in the area of Foothill and McKinley. Officers arrived and discovered the driver was gone prior to officers’ arrival. The driver was located a short distance away. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
October 25 at 6:38 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Peppertree reported her husband missing. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 8:57 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cypress an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 9:55 a.m. an officer patrolling the area of Los Angeles and Shamrock saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 26 at 11:47 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Evergreen reported that sometime during the night her parked and unlocked vehicle was ransacked and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Arson
October 26 at 11:52 a.m., several callers in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a fire along the on-ramp of the 210 Freeway. Officers and MFD responded. The small fire was extinguished by a bystander. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 1:13 p.m., multiple callers in the area of Lime and Myrtle reported a female jumping on top of the roof of a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed the two female occupants were involved in a domestic battery and one of the female subjects stomped on the vehicle’s windshield. A computer search revealed she had a no bail warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 2:49 p.m., while patrolling the area of Ivy and Cypress an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the rider was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant. He was arrested.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 4:32 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Central and Alta Vista made contact with a subject known from previous contacts. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
October 26 at 4:54 p.m., a victim in the 3300 block of Peck reported his vehicle stolen from a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order
October 26 at 8:24 p.m., a victim in the area of Myrtle and Chestnut reported that her ex-boyfriend was in violation of a court order. Officers arrived and located the ex-boyfriend in possession of the victim’s keys. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 12:06 a.m., an officer in the 600 block of W. Huntington saw a male subject lying on a sidewalk. The officer made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 27 at 11:17 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The stolen vehicle was located unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
October 27 at 11:40 a.m., a father walked into the MPD lobby to report his daughter missing. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Located
October 27 at 12:35 p.m., a female subject walked into MPD lobby to remove herself as a missing person, after her mother reported her missing in West Covina. She was removed from the system.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 2:17 p.m., a male and female subject were involved in an altercation that led to the 1600 block of S. Mountain where the male subject took the female subject’s phone, smashed her card window and windshield. He fled and was located by officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 27 at 2:15 p.m., a caller in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious unoccupied parked vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. A computer search revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Temple City. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 27 at 3:26 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and learned that a male and female subject entered the store, concealed merchandise, and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 27 at 3:38 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered a male subject entered the store, took merchandise and left without paying. He was located a short distance away, an investigation revealed he had ingested a controlled substance. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 27 at 3:48 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Fano reported all the tires on his vehicle were slashed. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 27 at 4:38 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a parked vehicle was reported in the area of Duarte and Pilgrim Way. The driver complained of pain and was transported to the hospital.
Medical Assist
October 27 at 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject experiencing a medical emergency. Officers arrived and located the subject in his vehicle, not breathing. Officers administered CPR and an AED shock until MFD arrived. A pulse was obtained and he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 9:23 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding an intoxicated male subject. Officers located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 28 at 10:35 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft that occurred a week prior. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 28 at 10:49 a.m., a victim in the 1500 block of S. Fifth reported a fraudulent advertisement that promoted free phones. The victim clicked on the advertisement and after several exchanges she realized it was a scam.
Identity Theft
October 28 at 11:17 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report his identity stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 11:27 a.m., officers were alerted to a theft in progress in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived as the suspect was exiting with the stolen merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 28 at 2:55 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
October 28 at 11:04 p.m., while patrolling the area of Chestnut and Fifth an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity
October 29 at 12:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Evergreen and saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
October 29 at 2:14 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed he had been reported missing. He was informed that he should contact family and was removed from the missing person system.
Grand Theft
October 29 at 8:29 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Olive reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 9:15 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of S. Mountain reported a subject near a school taking a controlled substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 29 at 3:10 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Palm reported his catalytic converter stolen.
Battery
October 29 at 6:07 p.m., a battery was reported in a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and discovered that a male subject became upset and slapped an employee. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 29 at 6:29 p.m., an officer responded to a fitness center in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding the theft of an e-bike. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Chestnut regarding a male subject screaming in a parking lot. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
October 29 at 9:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding a subject wanting to harm himself. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
