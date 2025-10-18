News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Veterans Meetup Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Monthly veterans meetup Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Starbucks at Huntington and Magnolia. Free coffee and camaraderie, and access to Veterans Service Officers and VPAN representatives.
- Brad Haugaard
