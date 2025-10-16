- Brad Haugaard
City budget has $2.76 million surplus - may spend it on police dispatch update
here) the City Council will receive a report saying that Monrovia closed last fiscal year with a $2.76 million surplus, more than triple what had been projected. The report says this "positive variance is mostly due to savings in maintenance and operations budgets." Staff suggests using $1 million of the surplus to switch the Police Department's old analog dispatch system - one of only two left in LA County - to a modern digital system. The report also recommends chipping in $53,208 for partnerships with the Monrovia Unified School District, to repair the high school pool and open elementary school grounds to the public after hours. Details.
