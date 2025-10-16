Monrovia Police: Drunk driver hits parked cars; Bicyclist injured; Pedestrian injured; Job scam; Campfire on Huntington Drive; Lots more

During this period the Police Department handled 455 service events, resulting in 94 investigations.
Illegal Burning
October 9 at 3:48 a.m., a brush fire was reported in the 200 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located a male subject who had a small open fire. The fire was extinguished. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 4:44 a.m., a caller in a business in the 800 block of W. Huntington reported disturbing subjects inside a bathroom. Officers arrived and made contacted with the subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 5:24 p.m., a battery was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
October 9 at 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Store staff reported an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 9 at 7:02 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and discovered that the subject was acting erratically and had broken a door. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
October 9 at 8:54 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Incident Report
October 9 at 9:16 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. The reporting party advised that a female subject struck her brother-in-law with a bottle during an argument. Officers arrived and separated the involved parties. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 9 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Royal Oaks regarding a female subject who was intoxicated and trying to fight with family members. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. It was determined that she was intoxicated and suffering from a mental health episode. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 10 at 7:53 a.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
October 10 at 9:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding an employee who may be a danger to herself. Officers arrived and made contact with the employee. It was determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 10 at 2:03 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located parked in a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 10 at 2:05 p.m., officers were alerted to another stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The vehicle was located. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 5:13 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 10:35 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 12:26 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of E. Lime an officer saw a subject who was clearly intoxicated. Officers made contact with him and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 1:44 a.m., an officer patrolling 300 block of S. Myrtle saw two subjects in a park after hours, in violation of the municipal code. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 12 at 6:13 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of Norumbega reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 12 at 11:49 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of N. Ivy reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 2:29 a.m., while patrolling the 200 block of E. Pomona an officer saw a group of subjects loitering with open containers of alcohol. The officer made contact with the subjects and a computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 13 at 8:11 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Central. No injuries were reported.
Commercial Burglary
October 13 at 9:22 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 13 at 9:55 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that he purchased a vehicle from a private dealer, the vehicle did not arrive on the expected day, and the dealer is no longer answering the phone. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 10:40 a.m., a female subject walked into the MPD lobby to say she had a warrant for her arrest. A computer search confirmed her warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 13 at 10:51 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Scenic reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 13 at 11:35 a.m., a victim reported his vehicle stolen in the area of Fifth and California. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 13 at 1:51 p.m., a caller in a business in the 700 block of E. Hungtington reported a male subject entered the business, started prying display cases open, took merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 3:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a female subject trespassing. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. She was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 13 at 3:33 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Highway Esplanade. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The party found at fault complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 14 at 10:43 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Fifth and Chestnut. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
October 14 at 1:51 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report fraud. An investigation revealed the victim applied for employment using an online platform. The suspect(s) requested payment for processing the application, she sent payment and more items were requested. She later realized it was fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 14 at 6:40 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered the victim’s vehicle was parked when it was hit and the suspect did not stop to leave any information behind. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 3:30 a.m. an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious vehicle near a closed business. The officer made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 15 at 1:02 pm, an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a theft that had occurred days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 15 at 5:19 pm, a traffic collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle was reported in the area of Lemon and Mountain. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The bicyclist suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
October 15, at 9:27 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Lemon regarding a hit and run traffic collision between a vehicle and two parked vehicles. The driver fled and was located a short distance away. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
