City wants your thoughts on what to do with old house it bought

Give your thoughts on what the city should do with the historic old house it bought at 222 E Cyprus. The City Council has reviewed three affordable housing proposals for the property, all of which retain the existing home and mature trees while adding 13–16 units and parking. Here are the proposals in brief:
Save Everything
Preserve the home, two large oak trees, a mature tree, build 13 affordable housing units (mix of 1 and 2-story units) and install 13 parking stalls.
Bungalow Court
Preserve the home, build 15 smaller shared courts surrounded by a mix of 1 and 2-story houses, and a shared community space on the ground floor of the home. Install 16 parking stalls.
Hybrid
Preserve the home, build 16 smaller units surrounded by a mix of 1 and 2-story houses, create a shared community space on the ground floor of the Victorian, and install 16 parking stalls.
Check out the proposals and give your feedback here.
- Brad Haugaard
