Spooky Gardening workshop. Thursday, Oct. 23
Free Spooky Gardening workshop, Thursday, Oct. 23, 7 to 8 p.m. at Monrovia Community Garden, Colorado and Magnolia. Explore garden bugs, decomposition, and the science behind compost tea (witches’ brew).
Brad Haugaard
10/20/2025
