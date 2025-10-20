News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Spooky Gardening workshop. Thursday, Oct. 23


Free Spooky Gardening workshop, Thursday, Oct. 23, 7 to 8 p.m. at Monrovia Community Garden, Colorado and Magnolia. Explore garden bugs, decomposition, and the science behind compost tea (witches’ brew).

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices