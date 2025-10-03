News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Donald Schweitzer appointed to board of Foothill Unity Center

Foothill Unity Center has appointed Donald Schweitzer to its board of directors. Schweitzer is a certified Family Law Specialist with more than 30 years of trial experience, and founder and managing partner of Schweitzer Law Partners. He has served as a Pasadena Bar Association president, Pasadena City College Foundation president, and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce chairman. He spent eight years as a deputy district attorney with a 95% conviction rate and prior to that was a police officer. 

- Brad Haugaard

