Monrovia's Dr. Heather Povinelli named as statewide Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said that at Bradoaks "she is constantly inspired by seeing her students learn to exceed their own expectations of themselves. As someone who has dwarfism, Dr. Povinelli uses her own disability as an opportunity to teach students about inclusion, equity, and belief in oneself. Through her doctoral research, Dr. Povinelli has highlighted specific strategies and practices used by dwarf teachers that can be applied by any teacher to more effectively reach every child.”
Monrovia Unified School District Board President Rob Hammond said, "The State of California will now know what we in Monrovia have known for years, Dr. Heather Povinelli is not only a great teacher but a great advocate for student success. On behalf of the Board of Education, and our entire community, we extend our congratulations to Dr. Povinelli on being named California Teacher of the Year."
- Brad Haugaard
