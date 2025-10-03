News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

SCE to begin replacing streetlights with LEDs and will use helicopters and drones for inspections


Southern California Edison (SCE) will begin retrofitting streetlights with more efficient LED lights this month. Work for October 6–10 will take place  south of Colorado Blvd and north of El Sur Street, and also on streets south of Foothill and east of Mountain. Expect parking restrictions and noise during work hours. For information, contact SCE at 626 815-7256. Also, the company will conduct aerial inspections for wildfire prevention over the next several weeks using drones and helicopters.

- Brad Haugaard

