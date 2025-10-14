Quietly energetic Sonnet starts shy but quickly becomes a loyal shadow

Sonnet is a two-year-old Australian Kelpie at Pasadena Humane who has raised her puppies and has seen them through to adoption – now it’s her turn to find her own loving home!
Sonnet is a gentle, affectionate dog with a quiet energy indoors and a playful side outdoors, according to her beloved foster family. While shy at first, Sonnet quickly bonds and becomes a loyal shadow, following her person everywhere. She’s happiest playing fetch, or curling up by your side for a good nap.
She’s house-trained, doesn’t bark, and has excellent manners – no begging, no jumping, and no pushing for attention. She sticks close off leash in secure spaces and is very respectful of boundaries.
Sonnet would do best in a quiet, child-free home where she can settle in at her own pace. She’s still learning to trust new people and places, but once she opens up, she’s incredibly loving. Now available for a 10-day adoption trial, let her show you what a special companion she can be!
Sonnet and all other available animals will have their adoption fees waived on Free Adoption Day, October 18th from 10am to 2pm.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
