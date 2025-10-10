News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

School district to hold meetings on middle school consolidation


Monrovia School District will hold informational meetings about a proposed middle school consolidation. The meetings are open to the public. Contact the district office at 471-2000 for more information.


In-Person Meetings:

Clifton Middle School Auditorium

  • Thursday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Fe CSM School Cafeteria

  • Tuesday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Meetings

  • Friday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard  
