School district to hold meetings on middle school consolidation

Monrovia School District will hold informational meetings about a proposed middle school consolidation. The meetings are open to the public. Contact the district office at 471-2000 for more information.
In-Person Meetings:
Clifton Middle School Auditorium
- Thursday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Santa Fe CSM School Cafeteria
- Tuesday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m.
Virtual Meetings
- Friday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m.
- Monday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
