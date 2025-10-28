Monrovia on Wikipedia and Grokipedia

I decided to compare the "Monrovia, California" entry on the human-edited Wikipedia with the same entry on the new AI-edited Grokipedia version "0.1".
On the one hand, there is more than three times as much information about Monrovia on Grokipedia as on Wikipedia (8,417 words vs. 2,775 words), and the information seems to be more up-to-date. For instance, Ducommun is listed on Wikipedia as one of the city's major employers, but its facility has been closed for some time. Grokipedia does not list it at all.
On the other hand, Wikipedia is definitely more attractively laid out, and includes pictures, of which Grokipedia currently has none.
Both systems have a mechanism for correcting errors. Next to entries in Wikipedia are "edit" links so you can change information. On Grokipedia you can highlight information and a pop-up allows you to click an "It's Wrong" button, which - I understand - makes the AI system double check the information and correct it if necessary. So Monrovia detail buffs may want to read the entry carefully.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment