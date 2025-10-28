Monrovia's SiLC Technologies expands its manufacturing into Monrovia

Monrovia-based SiLC Technologies ("helping machines see like humans") says it is expanding its Monrovia facility by 30 percent, to more than 30,000 square feet, and has an option on additional space if needed; that in support of the national effort to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.
SiLC CEO Mehdi Asghari said that "while we celebrate the national effort to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and are working to do our part in this critical movement, we must also recognize that nowhere across the application spectrum is our dependency on China greater than in photonics and the associated components needed for packaging. This is just a small step forward on a long journey."
SiLC’s Monrovia facility will manufacture products for perimeter security and custom solutions designed to meet government requirements. This new facility complements SiLC’s existing global manufacturing network, which supports products for industrial and warehouse automation, robotics, and mobility markets.
The company says that its "new U.S.-based manufacturing facility, located next to our R&D team, allows us to design, assemble, test, and ship products all under one roof." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment