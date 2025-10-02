School board to consider emergency measure to fix Monrovia High pool

At the next school board meeting (agenda here), the board will consider an emergency resolution (here) to fix the Monrovia High School pool. This would be a temporary measure while the district figures out a long-term solution to provide the school with a CIF-compliant pool (details). If the resolution is approved, this report says repairs could begin within the next two weeks. Because it is an emergency resolution the district does not need to get bids for the repairs, but previously (see here) the cost was estimated to be up to $200,000.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment