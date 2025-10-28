Gertrude - affectionate, calm, and a world-class hand holder

Meet Gertrude, Pasadena Humane’s 10-year-old Cane Corso sweetheart! Gertrude is a gentle soul who wants just one thing in life: to be close to you. This lovely lady is a world-class hand-holder - she’ll place her big paw in your hand and happily keep it there for as long as you’ll let her.
Since arriving in her foster home, Gertrude has shown herself to be affectionate, calm, and endlessly loyal. She loves following her foster parents from room to room with quiet devotion. She’s happiest when being petted, and if the pets stop, she’s quick to offer a polite paw as a reminder for more love. She also enjoys slow morning walks and soaking up all the attention she can get.
Gertrude is ready to thrive in a home of her very own. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’ll hold your hand through it all - literally and figuratively - Gertrude is your girl.
During November’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month, all adoption fees are waived for dogs and cats five years and older, just like Gertrude!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
