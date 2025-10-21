Monrovia churches plan Halloween alternatives

Oct. 30 - Fellowship Church, at the corner of Huntington and California, will hold Harvest Night, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Trunk or treat plus "food, games and activities." Details.
Oct. 31 - Calvary Chapel Monrovia, at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry, will hold its Harvest event starting at 6 p.m., featuring trunk-or-treat. carnival games, petting zoo, puppet show, food, photo booth, dunk tank, scavenger hunt, and face painting. Details.
Oct. 31 - Calvary Road Baptist Church, at 319 E Olive, will hold its alternative to Halloween from 7-8:30 p.m. with "games, treats, and faith-filled fun." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
