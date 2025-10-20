News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Free presentation on trash at the Community Center on Oct. 28


The Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a free presentation, "Let's Talk Trash," by an Athens representative on Tuesday Oct. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Center's Monroe Room. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

