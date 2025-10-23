Monrovia Police: Biker found with fake badge and airsoft gun; Man arrested after starting illegal fire; DUI driver flees collision; Man knocks over refrigerator; Drunks and drugs; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 472 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Municipal Code Violation / Drug Activity / Delaying an Officer – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 1:19 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona saw a female subject in a park after hours. As the officer approached her she fled on foot. She was quickly apprehended and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist
October 16 at 1:41 a.m., while officers were in the area of Myrtle and Pomona for an unrelated incident, they heard a female subject screaming. Officers made contact with the female subject and a male subject. An investigation determined the couple were involved in a physical altercation. The incident occurred while on the freeway and CHP was notified to respond and they took over the investigation.
Mental Evaluation
October 16 at 3:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of California regarding a suspicious female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. After speaking with her for some time, it was determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 9:58 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
October 16 at 11:08 p.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock an officer made contact with a juvenile who had been reported missing. The juvenile was safely reunited with his guardian.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 2:08 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Alta Vista made contact with a pedestrian. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 3:31 a.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Central an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
October 17 at 5:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject who kicked a door, knocked over a refrigerator, and fled. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect or vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 17 at 11:08 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of E. Foothill. Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and checked on the occupants’ welfare. One person sustained minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
October 17 at 12:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported an embezzlement incident. A customer rented equipment and failed to return it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 10:03 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Evergreen made contact with a subject. A records check revealed the subject had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 12:38 a.m., while patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code law. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication
October 18 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Lime regarding a subject loitering in front of a closed business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 19 at 1:46 a.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and El Sur reported a male subject appeared intoxicated and running in the street. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
October 19 at 12:54 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported her scooter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Illegal Burning
October 19 at 2:11 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported a male subject started a fire. Officers and MFD arrived and located the fire. The subject was located later in the day and officers made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 19 at 2:23 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Central and Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and received treatment.
Embezzled Vehicle
October 19 at 8:23 p.m., officers were alerted to an embezzled vehicle in the area of Mountain and Huntington. Officers arrived, located the vehicle parked. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
October 19 at 8:30 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject possibly smoking what the caller believed to be a controlled substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 12:00 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a subject at a park after hours. Officers made contact with the subject and discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
October 20 at 12:52 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 900 block of El Dorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the caller who reported his girlfriend struck him. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
October 20 at 8:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a female subject wanting to harm herself. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was determined to be a danger to herself.
Vandalism
October 20 at 11:51 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of California reported graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 20 at 3:55 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported her phone was stolen from a restroom. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 20 at 4:09 p.m., a traffic collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle was reported in the area of Colorado and Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The pedestrian complained of pain and she sought treatment herself. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 20 at 4:16 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Greystone walked into the MPD lobby to report the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Property for Destruction
October 20 at 10:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Duarte saw a bicyclist riding on the wrong side of the road and a traffic stop was conducted. The bicyclist was contacted and found to be in possession of a fake police badge and an airsoft gun. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 21 at 2:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 21, at 2:42 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 3:19 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Myrtle stopped saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 5:57 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista reported a suspicious subject on private property. Officers arrived and made contact with her. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 10:22 p.m., an officer patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject in violation of a municipal code. The officer made contact with the subject. He was found to be in possession of an open alcohol container and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity / Fraud
October 21 at 10:32 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Central an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver and passenger were contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and the passenger was in possession of mail belonging to someone else. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 1:57 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Live Oak saw a vehicle make an unsafe movement. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest– Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 8:08 a.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Lemon an officer saw a subject commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed she had a suspended license and a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 8:51 a.m., a victim in the area of 10th and Duarte reported a traffic collision where the other driver fled prior to officer’s arriving. Officers were able to locate the vehicle a short distance away. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
October 22 at 6:04 p.m., an employee from a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and determined a male subject entered the store and fled with merchandise he did not pay for. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 22 at 6:37 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Colorado reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
October 22 at 6:56 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and discovered a subject entered the store, concealed merchandise and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 11:38 p.m., a caller in the area of Primrose and Foothill reported a male subject laying on the ground and screaming. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence
October 23 at 12:47 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Montana saw a subject driving unsafe. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
October 23 at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. Central regarding a welfare check. Officers arrived and determined the victim was struck in the face. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
