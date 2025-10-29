News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Breakfast at Dulce Cielo
Breakfast at Dulce Cielo, in the Aztec Hotel on Foothill at Magnolia. Got the “Golden” bagel sandwich, with bacon, egg, cheddar, and aioli on a jalapeño cheese bagel for $9.75, and a latte for $5.75. Yummy! Kinda tangy.
10/29/2025
