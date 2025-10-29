News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Breakfast at Dulce Cielo


Breakfast at Dulce Cielo, in the Aztec Hotel on Foothill at Magnolia. Got the “Golden” bagel sandwich, with bacon, egg, cheddar, and aioli on a jalapeño cheese bagel for $9.75, and a latte for $5.75. Yummy! Kinda tangy.

- Brad Haugaard 
