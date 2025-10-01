Read posts you like later

This is a bit experimental, but if you want to save a post to look at later, click the Save button next to the headline of the post on a desktop or laptop computer. Then, when you want to view all the posts that you've saved, click on My Posts at the top of the page. Your choices are saved on YOUR computer, not anywhere online, so you won't see them if you use a different computer, and if you clear your computer's cache they will be deleted. I'm still fiddling with it, so it may be a bit glitchy for a few days.
- Brad Haugaard
