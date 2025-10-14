Adopt a pet for free Oct. 18 at Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane will host a Free Adoption Day on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., waiving all adoption fees. Visitors can meet adoptable dogs, cats, and other critters, consult with staff, and find a good pet match. With several hundred animals in the shelter, there are a large number of choices.
All adoptions include a spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip. Standard adoption screening and procedures will still apply, and a pet license fee may apply, depending on location. Please leave pets at home. Pets are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis, and potential adopters are encouraged to view available animals in advance at pasadenahumane.org.
