EIR for planned 5-story project at Myrtle and Olive says no significant environmental impacts

The Final Environmental Impact Report for the proposed five-story mixed-use project at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Olive is now available, here. From the introduction: "... the EIR concludes that the Project will not result in any significant and unavoidable environmental impacts."
The document includes responses to public comments and an updated Water and Sewer Capacity Study. The Development Review Committee will consider the project October 15 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers, with further hearings by Planning Commission and City Council to follow.
Brad Haugaard
