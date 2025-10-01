Meeting to honor city commissioners set for today

There will be a special city meeting at 5:30 p.m. today to honor city commissioners. It will be held at Fred’s, 525 S. Shamrock, at the corner of Shamrock and Colorado. Members of the Monrovia City Council, Planning Commission, Community Services Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Library Board, Old Town Advisory Board, Art in Public Places Committee, and Measure K Citizen Advisory Committee may be in attendance. No decisions will be made, and no action will be taken. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment