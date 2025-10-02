Monrovia Police: Big fight leaves victim unconscious; Officer assaulted during traffic stop; Drunk with firearm in parked car; Released subject attacks officer; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 441 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
September 25 at 5:22 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia reported an unknown suspect shattered the front passenger window of their vehicle and rummaged through the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 8:00 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
September 25 at 11:08 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Cherry reported their parked vehicle had been broken into, the steering column had been damaged in an attempt to steal the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 25 at 12:14 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported merchandise stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 2:32 p.m., a caller at a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a subject passed out in front of the business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject and was advised to leave the property. The subject was issued a trespass notice, however, he returned and stole merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand theft
September 25 at 1:33 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Persons
September 25 at 9:07 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Melrose reported her adult daughter missing. She was entered into the missing persons system. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 1:21 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject at a park afterhours. The officer made contact with the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Petty Theft
September 25 at 2:24 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1400 block of S. Myrtle was flagged down by a passerby. The passerby reported a theft of multiple pallets. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary Commercial
September 26 at 5:40 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a broken window at a nearby business. Officers arrived and discovered a burglary had occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense / Mental Evaluation
September 26 at 1:02 p.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of E. Central saw a female subject walking in a street against traffic. The officers made contact with her and discovered that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody. Once in custody it was determined she was in need of a mental evaluation. She was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 11:05 p.m., a large fight was reported in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and saw multiple subject flee the area, leaving a victim on the ground and unconscious. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 27 at 1:24 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a commercial burglary. This investigation is continuing.
DMV Fraud – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 11:34 a.m., while patrolling the area of Maple and Ivy an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the vehicle was in possession of counterfeit license plates. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 28 at 2:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Maple reported electrical issues. Officers arrived and discovered the theft of electrical breakers. This investigation is continuing.
Battery on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 12:14 a.m., while patrolling the 400 block of E. Lime an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. While officers were talking to the driver, a second vehicle arrived, the driver exited, approached the officer and physically assaulted him. He was arrested and taken into custody. An investigation revealed both drivers were related.
Battery on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 4:24 a.m., several trespassers were reported at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. The subjects were determined to be intoxicated. One of the suspects was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. As officers were attempting to arrest him he resisted and injured an officer. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 28 at 8:00 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Shamrock reported that someone gained access to a construction area and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 28 at 1:35 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. An investigation revealed a female subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Concealed Firearm – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 2:59 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported two suspicious male subject, asleep in a vehicle with a firearm in plain view. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed both subjects were intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
September 29 at 1:19 a.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Foothill an officer saw two subjects. The officer made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 29 at 4:55 a.m., a victim in the area of Evergreen and Mayflower reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 30 at 10:53 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 30 at 11:44 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower reported fraudulent activity on her credit report. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 30 at 11:56 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of Eighth reported an alarm activation in his home. The victim arrived home while subjects were inside and the subjects fled. This investigation is continuing. Theft from Vehicle – Suspect Arrested September 30 at 12:51 p.m., a neighbor in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower reported a female subject in a vehicle yelling. Officers arrived and made contact with her. An investigation revealed she was not the vehicle owner. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 30 at 1:36 p.m., a caller in a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. A male subject walked into the store, grabbed merchandise, and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 30 at 3:59 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Evergreen. Officers arrived and made contact with the party who stayed behind. The other party was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 30 at 3:51 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Madeline reported fraudulent activity on her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 30 at 4:59 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of S. Mayflower reported that his vehicle had been burglarized and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 9:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Primrose and Central regarding an intoxicated driver. Officers arrived and located the driver. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
October 1 at 6:17 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported her parked vehicle was broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 1 at 6:24 a.m., a caller in the 1300 block of California reported his work vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Attempt Grand Theft Auto
October 1 at 8:00 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Evergreen reported their parked vehicle was burglarized. An investigation revealed there was an attempt to steal the vehicle and property was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Theft of Bike
October 1 at 8:51 a.m., a bicycle theft was reported in the 600 block W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
October 1 at 1:03 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Mayflower reported a battery between two female subjects. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the parties were involved in a verbal altercation that may have become physical. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 3:49 p.m., an employee for a business in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported two male subjects outside drinking alcohol and possibly fighting. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. One subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and the other was highly intoxicated. One was arrested, cited and released at the scene. The other was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
October 1 at 5:04 p.m., a witness in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported the theft of a parked vehicle’s tires. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
October 1 at 5:19 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject entered the store, concealed merchandise and fled without paying. Officers arrived, but the subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 1 at 6:43 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Assault on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 8:34 p.m., officers released a subject from custody and as he walked out of the station he began to cause issues. He approached a patrol vehicle and attempted to harm an officer exiting his vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
