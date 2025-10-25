News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Veterans meetup Oct. 28 at Starbucks
Veterans coffee meetup at Magnolia/Huntington Starbucks Oct. 28, 6 to 7 p.m., for conversation and support. Free coffee, share stories, build connections, meet with a Veterans Service Officer or VPAN representative.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/25/2025
No comments:
