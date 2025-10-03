News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Fire station open house for Fire Prevention Week


Fire Station 101 (141 E Lemon Avenue) will be open to the public Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Games, station tours, and fire safety education. For details, call 256-8181.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices