Fire station open house for Fire Prevention Week
Fire Station 101 (141 E Lemon Avenue) will be open to the public Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate Fire Prevention Week. Games, station tours, and fire safety education. For details, call 256-8181.
- Brad Haugaard
10/03/2025
