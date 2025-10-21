News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • My Posts • Restaurants • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
School district asks for parents' help in providing mental health services
Monrovia School District is asking for parents' help to maintain the free mental health services the district offers students. If parents complete a CYBHI (Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative) authorization form, the district can seek reimbursement through students' health plans - without affecting coverage, costing money, or compromising privacy. For questions call 471‑2042. The form is here. Completing the form will not affect a child’s insurance coverage. There are no costs, bills, co-pays, or deductibles. All information is secure and services will continue regardless of consent.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 10/21/2025
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment