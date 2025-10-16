City will vote its properties in favor of new assessment district

As a property owner in Monrovia, the City of Monrovia also gets to vote on the proposed new Citywide Lighting, Landscaping, and Parks Maintenance Assessment District. At its next meeting the Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency (the City Council wearing a different hat) will consider authorizing City Manager Dylan Feik to vote the ballots of those properties in favor of the new assessment district. There is no indication in the staff report how many properties the Successor Agency owns. Details.
