Senior dog Sunday still hoping for a quiet home for her golden years

Sunday didn’t find her new family on Free Adoption Day, but she’s still holding out hope!
This gentle 12-year-old brindle pittie has been through more than most - she came to Pasadena Humane in January for emergency boarding after the Eaton Fire displaced her family. When it became clear they couldn’t take her back, they made the heartbreaking decision to surrender her, hoping she could find a second chance at happiness.
Sunday’s been living in a loving foster home ever since, bringing joy to a community that knows loss and resilience. Calm, cuddly, and full of love, Sunday made tons of new friends this past weekend, rocking her best flower collar and showing off her world-class snuggling skills.
She’s a sweet senior lady who deserves a soft place to land, a quiet home, and someone to love her through her golden years. If you’re looking for a best friend every day of the week - Sunday’s your girl.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
- Brad Haugaard
