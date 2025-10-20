News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Movie thriller, Yesterday is Almost Here, to debut at Monrovia's LOOK theater Oct. 30

The 92-minute thriller, Yesterday Is Almost Here, premieres Oct. 30 at Monrovia's LOOK Dine-In Theater for a one-week run. Written and directed by San Gabriel Valley filmmaker Joston Ramon Theney, the relationship drama follows a jealous writer’s psychological descent. The production, funded by Theney and produced in California, stars Nicholas Brendon, Phillip Andre Botello, Jackie Moore, Shoshana Wilder, and Tuesday Knight. A Q&A with Theney follows the opening-night screening.

