Wile is smart and independent - he doesn't need constant attention

Wile is a striking 2-year-old Belgian Malinois mix with a big personality and an independent spirit. Weighing in at 60 pounds, Wile is a strong and confident dog who knows what he wants. He’s intelligent and self-sufficient, making him a great match for someone who appreciates a dog that doesn’t constantly demand attention. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who enjoys having his own space while still being a dedicated best friend, Wile might just be the perfect fit.
Wile is house-trained and has great manners indoors, making him an easy addition to a home that values structure and routine. He’s not one for rowdy dog parks or canine play dates—Wile prefers to be the only dog in the home, where he can truly relax and bond with his person. His independent nature means he enjoys exploring on walks and sniffing out interesting scents, but he also appreciates a cozy spot to unwind at the end of the day.
This smart and capable pup would do best with an experienced dog owner who understands his working-dog mentality. Wile thrives with clear boundaries and a job to do, whether it’s daily walks, training sessions, or mentally stimulating activities. He would love a home where he can continue to learn and build trust with a patient and understanding human. While he may not be a social butterfly with other dogs, Wile is ready to be an incredibly devoted and loving companion to the right person.
If you’re searching for a strong, independent dog with a big heart, Wile is waiting to meet you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled
with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
