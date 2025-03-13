News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Microsoft Scam Costs Victim; Knife-Wielding Drunk Arrested; Missing Grandma Had Just Walked Home; Spitting Mad Shoplifter Flees; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 379 service events, resulting in 100 investigations.
Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
March 6 at 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft. A female suspect stole merchandise and fled in a getaway vehicle driven by a male subject. Officers located the vehicle when it was fleeing the scene and conducted a traffic stop. The stolen property was recovered and both suspects were arrested for grand theft.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 9:48 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Central and California. During the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a woman refusing to leave. She was not a guest and staff desired prosecution. Officers located the woman on the premises causing a disturbance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 11:26 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 300 block of W. Foothill contacted a pedestrian whom he recognized from prior contacts. A records check revealed she had five outstanding warrants. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest - Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 1:39 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose noticed a suspicious parked vehicle occupied by a male. After contacting the subject, a records check revealed he had an outstanding warrant out of Los Angeles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
March 7 at 1:30 p.m., a victim reported a fraud in the 800 block of Alta. He was notified that his tax refund had been stolen and sent to a college in Northern California. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
March 7 at 3:34 p.m., a resident reported a vandalism in the 900 block of Oceanview. The resident stated someone damaged the complex's mailbox during the night. It is unknown at this time if mail was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 07 at 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. A suspect stole approximately $800 worth of cosmetics from the business and fled. Officers checked the area but did not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Critical Missing Located
March 7 at 6:48 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a missing 74-year-old woman. The reporting party stated her grandmother was last seen two hours prior. Officers conducted an extensive search, checking nearby businesses, parking lots, and parks. A critical missing broadcast was issued and Arcadia Police assisted during the search. Officers received information that the grandmother had walked home, her safety was confirmed.
Shoplifting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 8:36 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a female suspect concealing merchandise in a bag. When the suspect exited the store with stolen merchandise, officers contacted her. After an investigation, the suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 12:18 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a male subject roaming the parking structure and bike storage area. Officers located the subject charging his phone. A records check revealed he had a warrant out of Los Angeles for a violation of a court order. He was arrested.
Want Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 3:38 a.m., West Covina police officers had contact with a subject in their city and discovered he had a want out of Monrovia for felony domestic violence, robbery, criminal threats, and vandalism. A Monrovia police officer responded to West Covina Police Department and took custody of the subject and transported him to MPD so we could continue our investigation.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 8 at 6:36 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Foothill and Violet. A driver traveling at an unsafe speed, rear ended two vehicles who were stopped at the intersection. One party complained of neck pain.
Residential Burglary
March 8 at 8:46 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Genoa regarding a possible burglary. Officers arrived and learned that the front door of the home had been kicked in. There was nobody inside and nothing was stolen from the home, since the residents were in the process of moving out. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 8 at 9:01 a.m., an employee in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a burglary. Someone had broken into the business by shattering the drive-thru window. The suspect attempted to steal the cash register but learned it was empty and left it behind. Nothing was determined to be taken at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
On March 8, at 1:16 pm, in the 700 block of E. Huntington, a caller reported that his friend was possibly overdosing on an opiate and they were driving in the area. Officers and MFD were dispatched to the area. The vehicle continued driving into the City of Duarte before it stopped in front of 1134 Huntington, Duarte. Officers located the vehicle and issued two doses of Narcan on the subject, after confirming he was in medical distress, reviving him. He was transported to the hospital.
Traffic Collision
March 8 at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Foothill and Grand. A vehicle made a left turn in front of another and caused a collision. No one was injured but one of the parties did not have insurance.
Fraud
March 8 at 5:58 p.m., a victim residing in the 300 block of Genoa reported fraudulent activity on her bank account. She stated her house had burned down in the Altadena fires and after relocating to Monrovia, she realized her wallet containing multiple banking cards had been left behind at the Altadena residence. She recently discovered approximately $12,000 in unauthorized charges at various locations across Southern California. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 8 at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a disturbance. Loss prevention recognized a male subject inside the store as a previous shoplifter and instructed him to leave. When the subject exited the store, he turned and spit in the loss prevention officer’s face before fleeing. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 8 at 8:16 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a male subject sitting in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of Myrtle and Foothill. Officers arrived, blocked traffic for safety, and contacted the subject. After an investigation, it was determined the subject was a danger to himself. He was placed on a mental evaluation hold and transported to a local mental health facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
March 9 at 4:22 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Magnolia after a man requested police assistance. Upon arrival, they contacted the individual in the kitchen. The man made several threats towards both the officers and his family. The officers assessed the situation and determined that he posed a danger to himself and others due to a possible mental disorder. As a result, he was placed on a mental evaluation hold and transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Petty Theft
March 9 at 1:45 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Tenth reported his bike had been stolen approximately 2 weeks ago. He was late reporting it due to being out of town. He looked on Offer Up and saw his bike for sale. When he contacted the subject selling it, he was notified it had already been sold. The investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order
March 9 at 3:31 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lime, reported her ex-husband had "hacked" into her accounts. This was a violation of the court order. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of S. Mountain regarding a male inside a vehicle blocking the driveway. Officers arrived and contacted the driver who was in the vehicle with it still running. The driver displayed signs of being intoxicated. He was unable to perform the field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim realized her wallet was missing after shopping at a retail store in the 700 block of W. Huntington. She checked her credit account online and discovered her credit card had been used at a gas station in the same shopping center where she had just been shopping. The victim believes her wallet was stolen from her purse while at the store. The investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 3:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a weapon offense call. An employee encountered an intoxicated subject in the park who was hostile towards the employee. The suspect produced a concealed knife from his waistband and advanced towards the victim. The victim called the police. Officers arrived quickly and detained the suspect without incident. The suspect was arrested for possession of a concealed dagger and brandishing a weapon.
Shoplifting
March 10 at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting in progress. A male suspect was seen removing tags from clothing. He fled the store prior to officers arriving. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 11 at 5:40 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Palm reported his car had been stolen at approximately 4:40 a.m. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspects
March 12 at 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting. Employees noticed a male and female enter the store, they both selected items and went directly into the fitting rooms. The female exited first and the employees requested she leaver the store. Officers contacted her and she was escorted out of the store. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. At this time, the male exited the fitting room and placed clothing back on the rack. He was also escorted out of the store. Employees came out and said he had put on new pants and placed the old pants back on the rack. He was detained and an investigation revealed he was on probation for theft, had a warrant for his arrest, and had narcotics in his possession. They were both arrested.
Theft
March 12 at 6:56 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Sunset called to report he was a victim of a scam. While the victim was downloading a Microsoft program on his laptop, a message appeared on his screen instructing him to call a phone number. A subject pretending to be a Microsoft representative said his personal identifying information was being used to purchase inappropriate and obscene material online and in order to fix the problem, he had to withdraw money from his bank account. The victim went to various banks in different cities in order to withdraw the large sum of money. He met with a female subject on three separate occasions to give her cash. The victim ended up paying the suspect a large amount. This Investigation is continuing.
