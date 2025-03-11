Summer job opportunities available for Monrovia youth

There are youth summer job opportunities available through the city's Youth Employment Services program. Jobs are open to Monrovia residents or students enrolled in Monrovia Unified, those graduating high school this June or later, who are at least 15-½ years old by June 1. Experience in volunteer work, school activities, or community organizations are a plus, as are cultural sensitivity and strong interpersonal skills. Application deadline March 28. Details.
