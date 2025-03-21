Monrovia High principal, two assistant principals likely being terminated; also other non-teachers

The Monrovia High School principal and two assistant principals are likely being terminated. The decision must be approved by the school board, but the item is on the "Consent Agenda," which are items that staff believes are almost certain to be approved, and which are usually all approved by a single vote.
According to the district's Personnel Assignment Report, these terminations are by "voluntary resignation." Layoffs in the financially hurting school district have affected teachers and now non-teaching staff as well. The same report indicates that six other non-teaching staff will be leaving: a campus assistant, special ed instructional assistant, instructional aide for those with severe disabilities, a school/community liaison, special education instructional assistant, and a kindergarten instructional aide. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
Regarding the 3 at the High School, thank you!ReplyDelete
Good news: There's $3 million for a swimming pool.ReplyDelete
Voluntary resignation means they are being offered a payout to resign. Tell me I’m wrong!ReplyDelete
Unlikely. Typically doesn’t happen for school administrators.Delete
They were being fired without cause, so they resigned in order to get a positive letter or rec. It's sad and disheartening as they actually care and were doing a good job. Now the high school will go into summer school and next year with all new admin and 14 teachers laid off. A total dumpster fire, and the lowest morale of all time. Nice work Paula and school board!Delete
So, what's the plan? I mean, the HS needs a principal, right?ReplyDelete
What cause?ReplyDelete
Why is there so much administrative turnover at both schools and district office under different administration leaders?ReplyDelete
Ayala shouldn't have been hired in the first place! Our last superintendent hired him as a yes man.ReplyDelete