Animal rights group to protest at Trader Joe's headquarters Thursday

Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere will deliver letters and protest Thursday, March 20, at 11:40 a.m. at Trader Joe's headquarters to urge the grocer to stop purchasing chickens from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry subsidiary, which it says has had repeated animal cruelty violations, such as birds collapsed on the floor or stuck on their backs and unable to access food or water. It adds that Sonoma County's Press Democrat newspaper wrote that USDA reports show Petaluma Poultry with rates of the bacteria campylobacter and salmonella at almost four times the national rate.
