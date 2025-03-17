News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Murals planned for Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant
The Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant, on Huntington, is asking the Development Review Committee (agenda
here
) if it can paint murals on each of the four sides of its building. Above is the proposal for one side. See the others
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
