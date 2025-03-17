News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Murals planned for Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant


The Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant, on Huntington, is asking the Development Review Committee (agenda here) if it can paint murals on each of the four sides of its building. Above is the proposal for one side. See the others here.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)