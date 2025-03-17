Nothing Bundt Cakes to donate to fire relief

The new Nothing Bundt Cakes (526 W. Huntington) will donate 20% of sales on March 28 to the Immigrant Fire Relief Fund through the National Day Laborer Organizing Network to help those affected by the Eaton Fire. A grand opening celebration runs from March 24-28 with discounts for healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, military, and city employees. A family event with a magician, prize wheel, and free "Bundtlets" will take place March 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bakery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
