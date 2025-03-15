News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Innovation Lab at the Library, March 19
Hands-on STEAM activities for children 6 to 11 in partnership with MHS Math & Science Academy. March 19, 2 to 3 p.m. No registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details:
here
.
Brad Haugaard
3/15/2025
