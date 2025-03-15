News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Innovation Lab at the Library, March 19


Hands-on STEAM activities for children 6 to 11 in partnership with MHS Math & Science Academy. March 19, 2 to 3 p.m. No registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: here.

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)