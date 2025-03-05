Cops are looking for son of man murdered on Olive

The LA Sheriffs Department Homicide Bureau is looking for the son of the man murdered on Olive Avenue as a suspect in the killing and is asking for the public’s help locating Arturo Gonzalez Jr.
The Sheriff's Department said Gonzalez is believed to be transient, frequently using public transportation and Metrolink trains. He has been seen in Long Beach, Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens, Norwalk, Pasadena and Altadena.
Anyone with information should contact Sergeants Delia or Mezzano at Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, 323-890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use the website at http://lacrimestoppers.org
- Brad Haugaard
