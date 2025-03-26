Kyle - wanderer and adventure seeker; he may possibly choose you

Kyle is the ultimate independent spirit, a charismatic wanderer who’s always looking for the next adventure. He’s the kind of guy who makes an entrance, surveys the scene, and decides on his own terms whether he’s staying. Affection isn’t his first language, but give him space and a little time, and he just might choose you as part of his inner circle. Earn his trust, and you’ll see the loyal, low-key sweet side hidden beneath his too-cool-for-school exterior.
Kyle thrives in an environment with structure but not too many rules—he needs room to roam, but with a patient guide to keep him on course. If you’re the type to play it cool and give him space, you just might win him over.
His love language? Independence, mutual respect, and, of course, well-timed snacks. He’s not the clingy type, but when he decides you’re worth his time, it’s a badge of honor. He’s the perfect companion for someone willing to let the bond grow at Kyle’s own pace.
If you’re ready to be the wingman Kyle needs—someone who lets him take the lead, respects his need for space, and has a chill, no-pressure vibe—you just might be the one to give this forever frat bro his perfect home.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
