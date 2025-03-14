Learn to find historic Monrovia photos and documents

In 1909 President William Taft stopped at the Santa Fe Depot in Monrovia.
Monrovia Historical Society will host a free workshop on the Legacy Project digital archive at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, in the Monroe Room of the Community Center (119 W. Palm). Society president Sandy Burud will demonstrate the archive of almost 10,000 historical photos and documents. Refreshments provided; no RSVP needed. The event is co-sponsored by the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group.
