A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia founder also builds Alaska railroad

In addition to being the main founder of Monrovia, William N. Monroe, along with George Monroe, also built a railroad in Nome, Alaska. This photo was kept by George's wife (Annetta Evans) in her scrapbook, so it may be the line they were building, the Wild Goose Railroad, from Nome to Anvil. (Apparently Anvil Creek, a gold mining spot near Nome.) A ticket (not shown here, says "Passengers assume all risk on freight trains." From the Steve Baker collection. See full details here.
