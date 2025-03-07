News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Spring Veggie Gardening Workshop March 15


A free Spring Veggie Gardening Workshop will be held next Saturday, March 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Community Garden South (1650 S. Magnolia Ave.). Free veggie starts will be available while supplies last.

- Brad Haugaard
