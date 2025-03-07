News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X
/
RSS
Spring Veggie Gardening Workshop March 15
A free Spring Veggie Gardening Workshop will be held next Saturday, March 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Community Garden South (1650 S. Magnolia Ave.). Free veggie starts will be available while supplies last.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/07/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment