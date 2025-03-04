Handsome Harry is full of energy and love

Harry is a handsome year-old red and white husky, who was found as a stray in Pasadena. This lovable guy is playful, friendly and appreciates a good belly rub! He is very smart and even knows commands such as “sit”, “stay” and “leave it”. He would do well in an only-pet home that can give him lots of attention and keep up with his abundant energy!
If you are looking for an affectionate and intelligent companion, then come meet Harry at Pasadena Humane! He is eager to become your new best friend and can't wait to cuddle up with you.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Adopters will receive a complimentary health and wellness exam from a participating veterinarian and an information packet on caring for your new pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
