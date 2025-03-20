House Fire on Hillcrest; Woman trapped in room for fear of boyfriend; Woman running in traffic; Man lights fire under bus bench; etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]
During this period the Police Department handled 440 service events, resulting in 91 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
March 13 at 3:54 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3000 block of Peck reported that they unknowingly purchased a vehicle that had been reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 13 at 11:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of S. 5th regarding a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The female subject admitted to pushing her fiancé during an argument. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 13 at 3:18 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw two subjects in a park after hours. The subjects were arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Structure Fire
March 14 at 11:24 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Hillcrest reported that a propane tank exploded and a home was on fire. Officers and MFD responded. Multiple nearby homes were evacuated and the fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 14 at 1:31 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 8:07 p.m., an officer patrolling the 800 block of S. Magnolia saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 10:25 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject being disruptive and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
March 15 at 12:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Colorado regarding a missing juvenile. The juvenile was added to the missing person system. He was located later that day.
Grand Theft Auto
March 15 at 10:49 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 15 at 3:26 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Cypress reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 15 at 3:35 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that on March 9 she was shopping at a grocery store when someone stole her wallet from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
March 15 at 4:29 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the complex. Officers responded and located the vehicle. A computer search revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 9:49 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Madison regarding a subject who appeared to have passed out in a front yard. Officers responded and made contact with the subject. The subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 4:23 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona an officer saw a suspicious person and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 11:10 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 12:55 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Cypress reported a subject spraying graffiti on a wall. Officers arrived and located the juvenile subject, still in possession of a spray can. He was arrested, cited, and released to a parent.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and Myrtle regarding a female subject running in and out of traffic lanes. Officers arrived, located the female subject, and made contact with her. It was determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 6:36 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the male suspect nearby, still in possession of the stolen merchandise. An investigation revealed the suspect pushed an employee while attempteing to flee the business. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 2:20 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1900 block of S. Myrtle saw two suspicious subjects and made contact with them. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 4:32 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
March 17 at 10:08 a.m., a loss prevention officer in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on March 16. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 17 at 11:43 a.m., a delivery driver in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported a theft. An investigation revealed a subject removed packages from the delivery truck and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 17 at 12:40 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported fraudulent activity on their debit card. This investigation is continuing.
Furnishing Alcohol to Person under 21 / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
March 17 at 12:58 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington made contact with three suspicious subjects. One subject admitted to purchasing alcohol for an underage subject and a female subject was too intoxicated to care for herself. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 1:46 a.m., officers responded to the area of Colorado and Myrtle regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the party’s displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 6:03 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Los Angeles reported that her daughter and granddaughter were locked in a room, because they were being threatened by the daughter’s boyfriend. Officers arrived and were able to safely remove the daughter and granddaughter from the home. The suspect who was refusing to make contact with officers eventually surrendered. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 18 at 7:39 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported his vehicle key was stolen from his locker and used to gain access to his vehicle and remove his wallet. This investigation is continuing.
Illegal Burning / Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and Myrtle regarding a brush fire. Officers arrived and located a subject at a bus stop with smoke coming from underneath the bench. A search also revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 18 at 8:31 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported his gym bag and wallet stolen from his locker. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 8:40 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of 5th and Walnut when he observed a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 11:37 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks an officer saw a driver commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Olive regarding a hit and run traffic collision. Witnesses reported a subject running from the scene. The driver was located shortly after. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fire
March 19 at 6:48 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a dumpster fire. Officers and MFD arrived and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 19 at 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a retail business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject in a parking lot. He was arrested and taken into custody.
