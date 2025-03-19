News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City manager outlines progress on Canyon Park restoration

At the Tuesday City Council meeting, City Manager Dylan Feik reported on progress renovating Canyon Park. Progress, he said, includes work on guardrails, handrails, and hydrants; debris hauling is complete, the installation of pedestals for power connections is complete, but needs Edison to make the final connection, for which a county permit is necessary. Once issued it should take Edison three or four weeks to hook up the electricity. Once power is connected, he said, the final two inches of  pavement will be laid. Details.

- Brad Haugaard


  1. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 4:19 PM

    So get the permit already

    1. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 8:50 PM

      Or don't! It's ironic that people have been kept from enjoying the outdoors due to electricity and other optional infrastructure.

    2. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 8:55 PM

      That is pretty funny. You can’t go out to enjoy nature until electricity is setup and handrails are in. This is one big clown show.

  2. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 4:41 PM

    Open Canyon Park, City Manager Dylan Flake

    1. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 10:37 PM

      Keep it civil and refrain from name calling.

  3. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 5:30 PM

    ^tell me you have no idea how bureaucracy works without telling me you have no idea how bureaucracy works

    You think he's just delaying this so he can keep the park all to himself? The progress reports have been more than clear about why this takes time

    1. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 8:48 PM

      Obviously you're kidding, but you may recall *years* ago when he said he'd changed his mind about re-opening sooner because he wouldn't feel safe taking his own kids in. Since he felt that his personal risk tolerance was justification for keeping others away, I think it's reasonable for people to call him out this way.

  4. AnonymousMarch 19, 2025 at 8:27 PM

    “Expected opening in Spring!”

    Yeah spring 2030

