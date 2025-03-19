City manager outlines progress on Canyon Park restoration

At the Tuesday City Council meeting, City Manager Dylan Feik reported on progress renovating Canyon Park. Progress, he said, includes work on guardrails, handrails, and hydrants; debris hauling is complete, the installation of pedestals for power connections is complete, but needs Edison to make the final connection, for which a county permit is necessary. Once issued it should take Edison three or four weeks to hook up the electricity. Once power is connected, he said, the final two inches of pavement will be laid. Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
So get the permit alreadyReplyDelete
Or don't! It's ironic that people have been kept from enjoying the outdoors due to electricity and other optional infrastructure.Delete
That is pretty funny. You can’t go out to enjoy nature until electricity is setup and handrails are in. This is one big clown show.Delete
Open Canyon Park, City Manager Dylan FlakeReplyDelete
Keep it civil and refrain from name calling.Delete
^tell me you have no idea how bureaucracy works without telling me you have no idea how bureaucracy worksReplyDelete
You think he's just delaying this so he can keep the park all to himself? The progress reports have been more than clear about why this takes time
Obviously you're kidding, but you may recall *years* ago when he said he'd changed his mind about re-opening sooner because he wouldn't feel safe taking his own kids in. Since he felt that his personal risk tolerance was justification for keeping others away, I think it's reasonable for people to call him out this way.Delete
“Expected opening in Spring!”ReplyDelete
Yeah spring 2030